Joan C. Grunig Smith

1934 ~ 2019

Joan Catherine Grunig Smith born April 10, 1934 in Nounan, Idaho to Melvin Lawrence and Winona Lucille Ashment Grunig. Passed June 2, 2019.

Joan married J. Wade Smith, her high school sweetheart on August 1, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had three children. Wade preceded her in death on May 19, 1984. On April 18, 1992 she married Alvin Monroe Fulkerson with whom she spent 21 extremely happy years.

Joan was raised in the country but was always a city girl at heart. She received a scholarship and attended college in Pocatello, Idaho. But the city was calling, so Wade and Joan moved to Salt Lake City and started their family. Once the kids were all in school, Joan got the real estate bug after purchasing their first rental property, and promptly became a very successful REALTOR®-She paved the way for women REALTORS today. In the early 70's she got her Brokers license, founded and ran a very successful, small brokerage, S & S Realty until her retirement in the mid 90's. She personally managed all her rental units, where many of her tenants became like family to her. Joan was the most professional, brilliant, and classy lady you'd ever meet.

In retirement she enjoyed traveling and working on genealogy with her husband Al. They also purchased a second home in Overton, Nevada that they enjoyed. After his death she experienced a theft which triggered her declining health - physically, mentally and emotionally.

Joan is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held a number of positions over the years. She is survived by her children Robert H. Smith, Marlin W. (Julie) Smith and Cheryl (Brent) Bosh, one sister Darlene Frugoli. Seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by both husbands, her parents, her sister Ruth (Homer) Spitler, nephew David Spitler, nephew Charles Spitler, and great grandson Ayden Jaxon Bosh at birth.

The family is so grateful for the kind care she was given by The Wellington, Dr. Gary Holland and the Comfort Worx Hospice staff.

Funeral Services will be at 11am on Saturday, June 8 at the Hyland Lake Ward, 981 East Revere Circle (North of 5600 South and East of 900 East). Where friends and family may call on Friday from 6 - 8 pm and on Saturday one hour prior to service.

Interment will be at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary 3115 Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

