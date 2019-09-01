|
|
JOAN COCKAYNE DEMETROVICH
1936 ~ 2019
Joan passed away peacefully the morning of August 28th in Salt Lake City.
Joan was born January 8, 1936 to Thomas William and Mary Morris Cockayne.
She attended East High and the University of Utah where she affiliated with the Pi Beta Sorority. She touched many lives with her faith and friendships.
Formerly married to Frederick Demetrovich. She is survived by 5 children Rick, Tom (Shannon), Jennifer, Toby (Amanda) and Mark (Stacy). Joan leaves behind 7 adoring grandchildren: Fred, Jesse, Cate, Peyton, Camden, Ella and baby Drew.
Also survived by brothers and sisters: Tom Cockayne (Rina), Nancy Bowers (John), David Cockayne (Barbara) and Jan Booth (Steve).
We thank Highland Care Center for their kind service and support the last 4 years.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Thoughts of you linger through the night, now at peace in God's warm light.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019