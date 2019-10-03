|
|
Joan Coleman
1930~2019
Centerville, UT-Joan Coleman, of Centerville, Utah, died Monday, Sept. 30, at home. She was born in Magrath, Alberta, Canada, Feb. 14, 1930. Joan grew up on a farm and developed talents in cooking, sewing and singing. She did well in school and received her high school diploma in Montana at age 16. Two life endeavors Joan held dear were her role as our mother/grandmother, and her job at the Church Office Building, where she worked until her retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Leroy and Leah Coleman, sister and brother-in-law, Enid and Kendon Naylor, sister and brother-in-law, Olga and Bernard Gull, and few other extended family members. She is survived by her children Michael (Janet) Davis, Robert (Jill) Davis, Liz Davis, Ruth (Todd) Sweeten; her 20 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Graveside services are at 12:00pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Dr., Bountiful. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 4, from 6:00-8:00pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main St., Bountiful. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 3, 2019