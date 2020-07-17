1/
Joan Darton
1934 - 2020
1934 ~ 2020
Joan Darton, 85, former resident of Riverton, Utah, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in McCleary, WA. She was born on December 20, 1934 in Riverton, UT to Thomas Lacey and Marjorie Elizabeth (Butterfield) Torkelsen. She married Raymond V. Darton on March 30, 1953.
She is survived by her children: Tom and wife Julie Darton of Leeds, Utah, Callie and husband Steven Hensley of McCleary, WA, Lynn R. and husband Larry Carnell of Dallas, GA and Karina and husband Alan Croxton of Gilbert, AZ; sisters: Janet and husband Ned Wardle of Riverton, UT and Gayla and husband Rod Maxfield of Camas, Utah; eighteen grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond V. Darton and a brother Gary Torkelsen.
She will be buried next to her husband at Lake Hill Cemetery, Sandy, Utah.
Arrangements entrusted to Fern Hill Funeral Home, Aberdeen, WA and Broomhead Funeral Home, Riverton, Utah.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
