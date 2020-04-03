|
Jun 20, 1938 ~ Jan 16, 2020
We Miss You!
Joan Fern King Gwynn passed away due to heart failure, but peacefully at her home, January 16, 2020 at age 81.
She married Donald Robert Gwynn in the Salt Lake Temple, later divorced. She is survived by her three children, Scott (Lisa), Bryan, and Michael L. Bayfield (Karla), Lesa; and eight grandchildren; sisters, Beverly, Karma, Cathy; brother, Dennis. Preceded in death by her mother Leola Fern Jackson King, father Elven E. King, brother Leon King, her daughter Lesa Hodges, brother, J. Wayne King,
Joan was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved many hours at the Senior Center enjoying her Pinochle friends. She had a big heart for the underdog. She found joy in playing games, and putting puzzles together. She was famous for her Sunday roast dinners and home- made desserts and candies. She enjoyed fishing trips and her best meal was a home cooked trout. She lived a simple life, but she gave her time and means to help others especially her family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Joan graduated from Bountiful High's first graduating class of 1957.
She will continue to be loved and sorely missed. She will be at peace uniting with forever family. We love you Joan, Mom and Grandma.
Graveside services and interment was held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bountiful City Cemetery, under the direction of Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 3, 2020