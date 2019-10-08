|
Joan Florence Porter Ferraro
1934 ~ 2019
Joan Florence Porter Ferraro passed away peacefully on October 4th, 2019. She was born on November 2nd, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Joan married Frank Ferraro on May 9th, 1951, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake L.D.S. Temple on August 23, 1994. Joan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in many callings including being a teacher for the Blazer Boys for fourteen years, as well as serving in the Bountiful Temple for fourteen years.
Joan was immensely involved in doing Family History research, and did a great service for her family. She was also an avid journal keeper, and record keeper. She loved to cook and have family gatherings, and celebrate with her family.
Joan was a compassionate caregiver all of her life, putting those she loved above herself. She cared for her Grandmother, Father and Husband during difficult times of their lives until passing. She also tended many children in her home throughout most of her life, raising them as her own.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her infant son John Andrew, and her parents, Randal and Florence Porter, as well as granddaughter Sara Kaye Ferraro, and great grandson Chase Bridger Stewart.
She is survived by her brother Donald Porter, and by her children Daniel, David, Mark, Steven, James, Christine, and their spouses. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday night, October 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful, and 9:45-10:45 at the Bountiful East Stake Center prior to the Funeral on Friday. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Bountiful East Stake Center, 650 E. 2150 S., Bountiful. Interment: Bountiful City Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 8, 2019