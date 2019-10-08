Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Bountiful East Stake Center
650 E. 2150 S.
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Funeral
Following Services
Bountiful East Stake Center
650 E. 2150 S.
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ferraro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Florence Porter Ferraro


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Florence Porter Ferraro Obituary
Joan Florence Porter Ferraro
1934 ~ 2019
Joan Florence Porter Ferraro passed away peacefully on October 4th, 2019. She was born on November 2nd, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Joan married Frank Ferraro on May 9th, 1951, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake L.D.S. Temple on August 23, 1994. Joan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in many callings including being a teacher for the Blazer Boys for fourteen years, as well as serving in the Bountiful Temple for fourteen years.
Joan was immensely involved in doing Family History research, and did a great service for her family. She was also an avid journal keeper, and record keeper. She loved to cook and have family gatherings, and celebrate with her family.
Joan was a compassionate caregiver all of her life, putting those she loved above herself. She cared for her Grandmother, Father and Husband during difficult times of their lives until passing. She also tended many children in her home throughout most of her life, raising them as her own.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her infant son John Andrew, and her parents, Randal and Florence Porter, as well as granddaughter Sara Kaye Ferraro, and great grandson Chase Bridger Stewart.
She is survived by her brother Donald Porter, and by her children Daniel, David, Mark, Steven, James, Christine, and their spouses. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday night, October 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful, and 9:45-10:45 at the Bountiful East Stake Center prior to the Funeral on Friday. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Bountiful East Stake Center, 650 E. 2150 S., Bountiful. Interment: Bountiful City Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now