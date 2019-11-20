Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Horman Lente


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Lente
March 6, 1940 ~ Nov 9, 2019
Joan Horman Lente
Born March 6th 1940. Returned to he Heavenly Father on November 9th 2019. After a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis and Heart Disease. Surrounded by her family who she loved dearly.
She was survived by her husband, 3 kids, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She brought a great strength to everyone she knew.
She loved her Church Callings, especially helping with family history. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
It was her wishes not to have any funeral services. We'd like to thank everyone who has sent cards and expressed their condolences!
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -