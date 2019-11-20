|
|
Joan Lente
March 6, 1940 ~ Nov 9, 2019
Joan Horman Lente
Born March 6th 1940. Returned to he Heavenly Father on November 9th 2019. After a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis and Heart Disease. Surrounded by her family who she loved dearly.
She was survived by her husband, 3 kids, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She brought a great strength to everyone she knew.
She loved her Church Callings, especially helping with family history. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
It was her wishes not to have any funeral services. We'd like to thank everyone who has sent cards and expressed their condolences!
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 20, 2019