Joan Hubbard
1953 - 2020
Hurricane, UT-Daniera Joan Baldwin/Hubbard died Aug. 5, 2020 in Hyde Park, UT. Married LaGrande P. Baldwin and had six children. Later married Reed J. Hubbard. Survived by Reed J. Hubbard, her children, Roland L. Baldwin (Charlotte), Ronald H. Baldwin (Nancy), Donald M. Baldwin (Lauri), Rebecca Baldwin Stidd (Bob), Kenneth J. Baldwin (Collette) and Thomas J. Baldwin (Sandra), 21 grandchildren, and 46 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held August 12, 2020 from 9:00 - 9:45 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT with funeral and interment following afterwards. See memorialutah.com/obituaries/redwood/
or thememories.com
for the complete obituary.