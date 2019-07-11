Home

Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
Joan Josephson Condie


1931 - 2019
Joan Josephson Condie
1931 ~ 2019
Joan Josephson Condie passed away in her sleep, from pancreatic cancer, July 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Funeral services will be held at Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary, 10055 South State Street, Sandy, Utah on Saturday July 13 at 1 pm, with a viewing at 12 noon beforehand. Interment to follow at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery, at the same location. For more information or flower donations, call (801) 566-1249 or go to their website at www.memorialutah.com. If friends in Salt Lake need a ride, call the Sperry's at (801) 487-0153 or the Jarrett's at (801) 486-9427 to arrange a carpool.
Published in Deseret News from July 11 to July 12, 2019
