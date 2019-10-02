|
|
In Loving Memory
Joan Knudsen Gibbs, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Syracuse, Utah.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Huckleberry Ward Chapel, 1285 South 2500 West, Syracuse, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Portage Utah Cemetery at 3 p.m.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 2, 2019