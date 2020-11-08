Dear family of Joan,, it is with sadness that I send this condolences. Joan and I were best childhood friends. Many of my early childhood memories include her. She was always so kind and sweet, but kind of fiesta especially with her brothers. Once when she had gotten hurt in a car crash and had a lot of stitches, she was eating Cocoa Puffs and shared them with me - so sweet. We colored and played jacks and monopoly and more. Such were the days of innocence. I am at a loss that she is gone so early and so suddenly. I am blessed to have known her and to have shared my childhood with her. Please accept my sincere condolences. Love, Dorothy Jean.

Dorothy Jean Kellos (Hill)

Friend