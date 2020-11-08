1/1
Joan Leah Wiggins Banks
1956 - 2020
Joan Leah Wiggins Banks, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away November 4, 2020. Joan was born January 25, 1956 in Ogden, Utah to Cyril (Ed) and Marie Wiggins. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served 4 years in the Jordan River Temple. She enjoyed needlework, puzzles, and spending time with her family. Survived by her husband, Richard Banks; her children Jessica (Steve) Mabey, Karen (Kevin) Cambell, David (Sonya) Banks, Katie Banks; and her grandchildren, Jacob, Eric, Matthew, Alex, Makenzie, and Jennica. Joan is preceded in death by her mother; father; and youngest daughter, Rebecca Jo.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 11 am. Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
November 6, 2020
Dear family of Joan,, it is with sadness that I send this condolences. Joan and I were best childhood friends. Many of my early childhood memories include her. She was always so kind and sweet, but kind of fiesta especially with her brothers. Once when she had gotten hurt in a car crash and had a lot of stitches, she was eating Cocoa Puffs and shared them with me - so sweet. We colored and played jacks and monopoly and more. Such were the days of innocence. I am at a loss that she is gone so early and so suddenly. I am blessed to have known her and to have shared my childhood with her. Please accept my sincere condolences. Love, Dorothy Jean.
Dorothy Jean Kellos (Hill)
Friend
