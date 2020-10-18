Joan Marilyn Erickson Holtman

1932 ~ 2020

Joan Marilyn Erickson was born in Murray, Utah on March 4, 1932 to Walter Clifford Erickson and Hazel Jane Rowan. She was the last in a family of 10 children. She spent the first years of her life being called "Joan, bless her heart" and that seemed to be the theme of her life. She had a true mother's heart that extended to all she knew. Her legacy to her children was a legacy of love and motherhood. She has a family full of women that know how to be good mothers because of her example.

She married her sweetheart, William B. Holtman (Bill) on June 12, 1950 and spent 68 wonderful years together. The first years of their life together were spent surrounded by babies and little girls. Joan set an example of constant love, devotion and patience while buried in tears, giggles and diapers. She had a deep love for all children and loved them unconditionally, always wanting to know what was new in their lives. Her gentle insight into her children and grandchildren was wondrous. She always knew what gift to give and took great delight in a child's joy when they received the perfect gift. Giving was important to her in every part of her life. A smile, "I love you" or a "thank you" was her perfect gift as she suffered with Alzheimer's in the last years of her life.

Joan has 6 loving daughters: Colleen (Reg) Garrett, Jerrie (Lynn) Hurst, Jody Murray, Joni (Robert) Jensen, Teresa Holtman Wu, and Amy (Corey) Solum, 22 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Memory Care in Sagewood at Daybreak. They have taken such loving care of our mother. To them she was just "grandma" which was the highest compliment they could have paid her.

Due to Covid -19, private family services will be held.



