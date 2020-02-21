|
|
Joan Rushton-Carlson
1937 ~ 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Born on a snowy Sunday afternoon at 5:00PM in Salt Lake on November 28, 1937, to loving parents George E. and Venice Farnsworth Griggs, the first of 3 children.
I married Blaine M. Rushton, my high school sweetheart, were married 25 years, and brought three beautiful children into the world, Kevin B., Troy M., and Tari Jo. I am so proud of my children, step children, grand children, and great grand children. I Later met Russell H. Carlson at a singles square dance class and we were married in 1982 for 38 years.
I was an alumni of Granite High School and in the Pep Club. I've enjoyed life with many hobbies, world-wide travel trips and cruises with family and friends, painting, art,, photography, reading, attending live theater ,gardening, decorating, and always learning. I love music and dancing, have loved our square dancing through the years, and all our friends we met there. Camping trips, four-wheeling, rodeos, boating and skiing with family are treasured memories!
I have been known as a problem solver. I worked as a legal assistant, office manager for engineers and architects for the first part of my career, and loved the people I worked for and with. Earned my real estate license in 1978 and that has been a dream career! Owned and operated Realty Brokers Preference for over 30 years, such an exciting living, enjoyed working with and getting to know so many dear friends and acquaintances! Served on Salt Lake Board of Realtors· and Utah Association of Realtors through the years in many leadership positions, including committee chairs, Director for both organizations, and VP of Utah Association of Realtors, past President and Governor of S.L. Chapter Women's Council of Realtors. Many awards and recognition in real estate, including lifetime honors for production and service, and Realtor of the Year Award at the S.L. Board. My clients trust in me was valued beyond measure! I was trained through American Arbitration and served for 18 years as a real estate mediator. Enjoyed a 3-year term office in Taylorsville City on Planning & Zoning Commission, that was on my bucket list - had presented to many P&Z Boards, had always wanted to be on the other side of the desk.
So I now must say my final goodbye to all of you- will watch for you on the wings of love! All my love, Joan, Aunt Jo, Grandma Jo.
Survived by sister Sharon Rose Bowen Stewart, Sandy, UT, brother Robert Brent (Peggy) Griggs, Price, UT, children Kevin Rushton Price, UT, Troy (Dorcas) Rushton, Park City, UT, Tari (Keith) Jensen, Midway, UT. Grandchildren: Merl (Courtney )Rushton, Price, UT, Amber(Bob)Williams, Trenton Rushton, Park City,UT, Cody(Kasta)Jensen,Erie, CO, Kenzie (Andy)Alldredge, Herriman, UT, Casey Jensen, Midway, UT. Great grandchildren: MJ, Collin, Kristopher, Blaine, Reegan, Braxton, Torsten, Tatum, Paislee Jo, Cohen, Easton.
Step children: Robert, Bob (Tami Nacarato), Sandy, UT, Janice Purser, Salt Lake, UT. Six grandchildren: Mindy Bryan Story, Wyoming, Chelsea Purser, Salt Lake,UT, Jeremy (Chelsey) Carlson, West Jordan, James, Jimmy,( Jill) Carlson(West Jordan), Cody (Brooke) Carlson, Sandy, UT, Jason (Bailey) Carlson, Sandy, UT, Great grandchildren: Zackary, Gracie Jo, Hunter, Kayson, Corbin, Michael, Cara, Alexander, Brittany & Mackenzie.
Loved ones that have gone before: her parents George Griggs & Venice Farnsworth Griggs, and husband Russel H. Carlson.
We love you mom!! You will always be in our thoughts and memories! You will be missed deeply!!
An evening viewing will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. A daytime viewing will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, with the funeral services to follow at 2:00 PM. Interment to follow. All services are at the same location.
