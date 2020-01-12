|
JOAN STRINGHAM MUIR
1933-2020
Joan Stringham Muir, 86, passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020, surrounded by her children. Joan was born July 28, 1933 the second child of D. Gordon and Beatrice Armstrong Stringham.
Joan was known for her love of people and her engaging personality. She was a devoted Davis "Dart" and served as a class officer. In high school she formed friendships that lasted her entire lifetime. She was always proud of her pioneer heritage, her Bountiful roots, and her beautiful red hair. She was an ancestor of the original founders of Bountiful and the pioneers that entered into Utah with Brigham Young's first company.
On April 25, 1952 she married a handsome young man from West Bountiful, Stanley Roberts Muir, in the Salt Lake City Temple. After some early moves they settled in Bountiful where they raised their four children. They had many wonderful neighbors and friends throughout their life whose relationships they cherished. Joan was active in the community and a civic leader. She served as a PTA president at Bountiful Elementary. She served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints including the Church Correlation Committee. She was a guide at the Beehive House and a secretary and party planner for the Lion House in Salt Lake City. She worked there for 16-years and loved the work and the people she was associated with. After retiring, Joan and Stan served for 12-years in the Bountiful Temple until declining health forced them to be released.
Joan's last years were spent at Fairfield Village in Layton, Utah. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband and parents, two brothers, one sister and her beloved daughter Marilyn (Paul) Jager. She is survived by her children Paula (Robert) Brammer, Scott (Peggy) Muir, and Kim (Todd) Brimley. She has 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was an enthusiastic cheerleader of her children and grandchildren, seldom missing any event they were a part of.
Our family would like to thank Joan's doctors and caregivers who tenderly eased her through her last years. We would like to especially thank Linsey from Inspiration Hospice. When Joan passed away she left a legacy of selfless love and service that will live on.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Russon Mortuary at 295 North Main Street, Bountiful. Friends may call Friday, January 17th, from 6-8:00 PM or Saturday from 9:45-10:45 AM prior to the services. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, 2020