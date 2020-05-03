|
Joan Partridge Welch
1948 ~ 2020
Murray, UT-Joan Partridge Welch, a loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to serving others, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, following an unexpected medical complication. She was 72.
Joan was born on Feb. 26, 1948, in Powell, WY, to Dorsel Lynn Partridge and Betty Rae Partridge. She attended college in WY before moving to Provo, Utah, where she married Richard William Tebbs Welch on July 6, 1973. Their marriage was solemnized in the Provo LDS Temple. Joan and Richard had six children.
A self-starter with an unwavering can-do attitude, Joan helped her husband build a construction business, home taught her children and sewed and quilted innumerable gifts for others. Her last project was sewing over 100 medical masks for healthcare providers. A devout member of the LDS Church, she accepted all callings, including primary chorister, compassionate service leader, Relief Society president. Joan also was the primary caregiver of her mother, Betty.
Joan is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Aaron (Kristin), Richard (Stephanie), Adam (Kellie), Sylvia (Austin), Rebecca, and Hillary (Mike); 13 grandchildren; her mother, Betty; brothers: Richard, Calvin, Rodney, Lance, Jason and sister, Annette Mora.
She is preceded in death by her father, Dorsel Partridge.
A graveside service will be Thursday, May 7, 2020, 12:30 p.m., at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., Taylorville, Ut. in lieu of flowers, donations to cover funeral/burial costs may be sent to the Joan Partridge Welch Memorial, Utah Power Credit Union, 957 E. 6600 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121. Please refer to memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2020