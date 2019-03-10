July 20, 1948 - March 5, 2019

West Valley City, UT-Our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Joan Yeates Osborne, passed away on Tuesday March 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by her children. She was the oldest of 5 children born to Richard and Maxine Yeates. She grew up in Magna-Hunter, Utah where she went to Cyprus High School and later graduated from Salt Lake Community College. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was married to Lawrence Osborne. Later, they would be sealed in the Jordan River Temple.

Joan enjoyed taking pictures of her family and friends. She cherished these pictures and loved to make photo albums. Anyone who visited Joan's house would see all of these pictures proudly displayed throughout and a photo album was never far away. Birds were another favorite of Joan's and she had a friendly Robin that would visit her, sitting near a window. She looked forward to seeing him every spring. She also loved cats and her favorite was a white shorthair mix named Corkey. Most importantly, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent many memorable hours with them. We will never forget her generosity and the unequalled love she showed to everyone. We love you, until we meet again.

Mom had two very endearing relationships; one with her cousin Connie Swenson and the other, her dear friend of many years, Marilyn Oney. These two beautiful women brought much comfort and joy to mom when she needed their love. We are eternally grateful to Connie and Marilyn and we love both of you.

Mom is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Osborne, her parents and Corkey. She is survived by children, Julie Garlick (Steven), Troy Druce (Linda), Brenda Jones, Michelle Shipley (Steve) and Jami Sandoval. Grandchildren Jennifer, Jared, Michael, Jessica, Dylan, Spencer, Ashley, Matt and Mikayla. Great grandchildren Colton, Kyrsten and Brayden. Her sisters and brother Janice Wuckert (Alan), Joyce Marble (Richard), Richard Yeates (Vonda), Jane Bracken (John).

Tributes/Gratitude: Heritage Ward, many neighbors and friends that looked after mom and Lawrence, loving them unconditionally. Summit Hospice, thank you to all of the caregivers who assisted mom in these last days. Your kindness and professionalism is truly appreciated.

A visitation for Joan will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Ward Chapel located at 4634 Harmon Drive, West Valley City, UT, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.



