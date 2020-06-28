JoAnn was a dear friend, mentor and advocate for me and countless women in Jordan School District. I so appreciate all she did for me and others in our quest to help children, and especially gifted children aspire to reach their best and serve others. I loved her for her incredible diverse outreach that did so very much good throughout the schools and communities of the Salt Lake Valley. I've never known anyone else who did more good for more causes and touched more people for good than she. What a great example she was of doing the most good in the most places possible! My heart goes out to all her family members and extend my sympathy and love to you at this difficult time.

Laurel Lee Pedersen

Coworker