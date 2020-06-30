1937 ~ 2020
JoAnn Bagley Seghini passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and her long-time friend and caregiver Daisy Jones on June 19, 2020 as a result of causes incident to age. JoAnn was born on August 4th, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Benedict Grant Bagley and Marie Pehrson Bagley. They moved to Midvale, Utah in 1938 when her father opened a legal practice there. She grew up in a family dedicated to community service as her father was the Midvale City attorney for many years and both parents were heavily involved in community activities.
JoAnn graduated from Jordan High school a year ahead of schedule and entered the University of Utah at 16 under an early admission scholarship from the Ford foundation. She originally intended to go into medicine but changed her course of study following her first year of college after working with kids in a summer camp. She realized then that she needed to be a teacher, as she felt she had such a dramatic impact on the kids she worked with. She was a proud member of The Delta Gamma sorority. She subsequently earned her degree in Elementary Education at the University of Utah. She married Robert Louis Seghini in 1963. They had two sons Stephen and Edward and later divorced.
As a single mom, she began her first teaching job at Lark Elementary in 1966. She later transferred to Bella Vista Elementary in Cottonwood Heights where she taught 4th and 5th grade at Bella Vista for 10 years prior to moving to the Jordan School District Office as a Curriculum Consultant. Nedra Perkins was her right hand for nearly all those years. As a single mother with a full time career she earned her master's degree and her PhD during this time, an accomplishment that would have been very difficult were it not for the love and support of her dear neighbors Richard and Darlene Christensen who helped look after her children while she had classes, they were an incredible support and their children Rick, Tiff, and Sue are like siblings to her kids. She also became involved in local politics during her education career and among other positions eventually served 3 terms on the Midvale City Council. She retired after 26 years in education as an Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Staff Development at Jordan District in 1998 when she won her fist mayoral election.
The city of Midvale was her passion and she turned down other higher profile political positions to stay in Midvale to make a difference. Among other accomplishments she successfully annexed the Union Park area as well as navigated the recovery of the the superfund sights in Bingham Junction creating numerous economic opportunities. She also facilitated the addition of the Road Home shelter and the Life Start Village (supporting women escaping domestic violence). She loved Midvale and everyone in it. She cherished her numerous relationships at City Hall. Kane Loder, Chris Butte and the late Chief Tony Mason, just to name a few. Trust me when I say that I am missing too many people to count and one of her wishes was that she could give me every name she wanted to thank. For those I may have missed, please know that she loved, cherished, and respected all of you immensely.
JoAnn was a member of numerous boards at any given time. She served on the Board of Directors for Intermountain Health Care, President of the Salt Lake County Council of Governments, member of the Utah Substance Abuse and Anti-Violence Coordinating Council, a member of the Salt Lake Valley Health Department Board, Utah Humane Society Board of Directors, Boys and Girls Clubs Board of Directors, numerous catholic charities, as well as many others too numerous to list. Her passion was serving people and making a difference. She loved spending time with her granddaughter Aspen. She also loved music and thoroughly enjoyed attending the Utah Opera with her good friend Colleen Costello. She also enjoyed volunteering at and being part of the St. Therese Catholic Church in Midvale. The church was a big part of her heart and she was very passionate about serving and supporting the parish. JoAnn was passionate about animals and people and was constantly involved in efforts to help both.
JoAnn is survived by her sons Stephen Seghini (Michelle), Edward Seghini (Amber), and Stephen's daughter Aspen Seghini who was the shining light of JoAnn's world. Michelle's daughters Alexa Raddon (Jake), Madison Attridge, and her great grandchildren Scarlett Smith, Calvin Smith, Rush Raddon, and Arrow Raddon. Brother Grant Bagley (Margaret), brother John Bagley (Megan), sister Donna Olcott and nieces and nephews John Bagley (Beth), Dave Bagley (Barbara), and Susan Bagley, Paige Bagley, Todd Bagley (Brittney), and Kelly Kaufmann (Wes).
The family would like to add some special thanks. First, thank you to Daisy Jones for being a true friend and caregiver to JoAnn. Even in her decline you gave her hope, joy, and friendship. We can't thank you enough. Second, thank you to Bryson McConnell for being someone we could count on and taking such good care of JoAnn. Your support and compassion is beyond measure and we are blessed to have you as part of our family. You stepped up in a way that that can't be measured in words. Aspen Seghini for helping take care of her grandmother through very difficult times and John Bagley, who's counsel and support as executor and power of attorney have been extremely helpful. We also want to thank the incredible support we had from Intermountain Healthcare. To the physicians, nurses, CNAs, receptionists, literally everyone who encountered JoAnn was wonderful. Thank you to Dr. Diana De Jesus, thanks to Dr. Marc Harrison and Jessica Carlisle for their kind words and support in difficult times, and very special thanks to Meghan, Rebecca, and the rest of the IHC hospice team for being so incredibly professional, compassionate, helpful, and kind. You truly helped make JoAnn's last few weeks comfortable. Given the current environment with COVID-19 JoAnn's wishes, not surprisingly, were not to expose anyone unnecessarily. Therefore, services will be provided virtually so that anyone who wishes may attend. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of Utah, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Utah, or a memorial education fund in her name through Canyons School District to provide scholarships to deserving students in the Midvale community https://www.successfund.com/joannseghinimemorialfund
A virtual Remembrance and Rosary will be held Monday, June 29th from 6:00 pm-7:15 pm. The link for this event is
www.midvalecity.org/government/midvale-city-council/mayor-city-council-members/mayor-joann-seghini-memorial.
A funeral mass in JoAnn's honor will be held Tuesday, June 30 at 1:00 pm at The Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 E S. Temple St., Salt Lake City, UT 84111. Due to social distancing measures, seating is limited, however, the service will be streamed on Facebook live from the Cathedral Facebook page so everyone who wishes can view the ceremony. www.goffmortuary.com
JoAnn Bagley Seghini passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and her long-time friend and caregiver Daisy Jones on June 19, 2020 as a result of causes incident to age. JoAnn was born on August 4th, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Benedict Grant Bagley and Marie Pehrson Bagley. They moved to Midvale, Utah in 1938 when her father opened a legal practice there. She grew up in a family dedicated to community service as her father was the Midvale City attorney for many years and both parents were heavily involved in community activities.
JoAnn graduated from Jordan High school a year ahead of schedule and entered the University of Utah at 16 under an early admission scholarship from the Ford foundation. She originally intended to go into medicine but changed her course of study following her first year of college after working with kids in a summer camp. She realized then that she needed to be a teacher, as she felt she had such a dramatic impact on the kids she worked with. She was a proud member of The Delta Gamma sorority. She subsequently earned her degree in Elementary Education at the University of Utah. She married Robert Louis Seghini in 1963. They had two sons Stephen and Edward and later divorced.
As a single mom, she began her first teaching job at Lark Elementary in 1966. She later transferred to Bella Vista Elementary in Cottonwood Heights where she taught 4th and 5th grade at Bella Vista for 10 years prior to moving to the Jordan School District Office as a Curriculum Consultant. Nedra Perkins was her right hand for nearly all those years. As a single mother with a full time career she earned her master's degree and her PhD during this time, an accomplishment that would have been very difficult were it not for the love and support of her dear neighbors Richard and Darlene Christensen who helped look after her children while she had classes, they were an incredible support and their children Rick, Tiff, and Sue are like siblings to her kids. She also became involved in local politics during her education career and among other positions eventually served 3 terms on the Midvale City Council. She retired after 26 years in education as an Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Staff Development at Jordan District in 1998 when she won her fist mayoral election.
The city of Midvale was her passion and she turned down other higher profile political positions to stay in Midvale to make a difference. Among other accomplishments she successfully annexed the Union Park area as well as navigated the recovery of the the superfund sights in Bingham Junction creating numerous economic opportunities. She also facilitated the addition of the Road Home shelter and the Life Start Village (supporting women escaping domestic violence). She loved Midvale and everyone in it. She cherished her numerous relationships at City Hall. Kane Loder, Chris Butte and the late Chief Tony Mason, just to name a few. Trust me when I say that I am missing too many people to count and one of her wishes was that she could give me every name she wanted to thank. For those I may have missed, please know that she loved, cherished, and respected all of you immensely.
JoAnn was a member of numerous boards at any given time. She served on the Board of Directors for Intermountain Health Care, President of the Salt Lake County Council of Governments, member of the Utah Substance Abuse and Anti-Violence Coordinating Council, a member of the Salt Lake Valley Health Department Board, Utah Humane Society Board of Directors, Boys and Girls Clubs Board of Directors, numerous catholic charities, as well as many others too numerous to list. Her passion was serving people and making a difference. She loved spending time with her granddaughter Aspen. She also loved music and thoroughly enjoyed attending the Utah Opera with her good friend Colleen Costello. She also enjoyed volunteering at and being part of the St. Therese Catholic Church in Midvale. The church was a big part of her heart and she was very passionate about serving and supporting the parish. JoAnn was passionate about animals and people and was constantly involved in efforts to help both.
JoAnn is survived by her sons Stephen Seghini (Michelle), Edward Seghini (Amber), and Stephen's daughter Aspen Seghini who was the shining light of JoAnn's world. Michelle's daughters Alexa Raddon (Jake), Madison Attridge, and her great grandchildren Scarlett Smith, Calvin Smith, Rush Raddon, and Arrow Raddon. Brother Grant Bagley (Margaret), brother John Bagley (Megan), sister Donna Olcott and nieces and nephews John Bagley (Beth), Dave Bagley (Barbara), and Susan Bagley, Paige Bagley, Todd Bagley (Brittney), and Kelly Kaufmann (Wes).
The family would like to add some special thanks. First, thank you to Daisy Jones for being a true friend and caregiver to JoAnn. Even in her decline you gave her hope, joy, and friendship. We can't thank you enough. Second, thank you to Bryson McConnell for being someone we could count on and taking such good care of JoAnn. Your support and compassion is beyond measure and we are blessed to have you as part of our family. You stepped up in a way that that can't be measured in words. Aspen Seghini for helping take care of her grandmother through very difficult times and John Bagley, who's counsel and support as executor and power of attorney have been extremely helpful. We also want to thank the incredible support we had from Intermountain Healthcare. To the physicians, nurses, CNAs, receptionists, literally everyone who encountered JoAnn was wonderful. Thank you to Dr. Diana De Jesus, thanks to Dr. Marc Harrison and Jessica Carlisle for their kind words and support in difficult times, and very special thanks to Meghan, Rebecca, and the rest of the IHC hospice team for being so incredibly professional, compassionate, helpful, and kind. You truly helped make JoAnn's last few weeks comfortable. Given the current environment with COVID-19 JoAnn's wishes, not surprisingly, were not to expose anyone unnecessarily. Therefore, services will be provided virtually so that anyone who wishes may attend. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of Utah, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Utah, or a memorial education fund in her name through Canyons School District to provide scholarships to deserving students in the Midvale community https://www.successfund.com/joannseghinimemorialfund
A virtual Remembrance and Rosary will be held Monday, June 29th from 6:00 pm-7:15 pm. The link for this event is
www.midvalecity.org/government/midvale-city-council/mayor-city-council-members/mayor-joann-seghini-memorial.
A funeral mass in JoAnn's honor will be held Tuesday, June 30 at 1:00 pm at The Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 E S. Temple St., Salt Lake City, UT 84111. Due to social distancing measures, seating is limited, however, the service will be streamed on Facebook live from the Cathedral Facebook page so everyone who wishes can view the ceremony. www.goffmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 30, 2020.