Joann Blackett Sumsion
In Loving Memory
Joann Blackett Sumsion (91) passed away in the afternoon of May 12, 2020 surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home after TMB (too many birthdays) and a sudden decline in health. We feel comfort in knowing after a life of service, love and devotion to faith, family, and friends, she was well prepared to return to her heavenly home.
Joann was born and raised with core values of thrift, organization, cleanliness, and hard work instilled by parents Elmo R. Blackett and Mary Gladys "Mamie" Hair of Springville. After being sealed in the Salt Lake Temple to her High School sweetheart Richard (Dick) Sumsion on December 9, 1948, Joann supported Dick in his work as a road contractor managing highway construction projects throughout the state of Utah. Her diligent work in raising her family and compassionate service in every assignment and calling extended within Relief Society, Young Women and Primary organizations were Joann's hallmark.
Joann's faith in Jesus Christ has left an inspired legacy for her posterity of 109. Her devoted husband of 71 years, Richard (Dick) Sumsion and their four children and spouses are: Sharee (Alan) Bird, Brent (Kay) Sumsion, Steve (Mindy) Sumsion, Scott (Linda) Sumsion. Joann is also survived by her beloved brother Stanley (Diane) Blackett of Providence, Utah. We will honor and celebrate Joann's exemplary life in a private family funeral. A recording of this service will be available through the Wheeler Mortuary website.
Published in Deseret News on May 15, 2020