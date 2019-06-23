JoAnn Church Armstrong

1936 ~ 2019

Beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, and friend, JoAnn Church Armstrong was born September 23, 1936 in Burley, ID to Jack F. and Ione J. Church. She graduated from Burley High School and attended Weber State. While working as a Registered Nurse at the Veteran's Hospital in Salt Lake City, and pursuing a second degree in Speech & History at the University of Utah, she met a first year medical student named Joe. They married and became eternal companions in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on July 9, 1959.

JoAnn became their sole financial support, working as a nurse, when Joe joined the Airforce as a senior medical student at the "U". So began ten great years of internship and residency which took them to TX, Alaska, and CA before returning in 1971 to Provo, UT to establish his Urology practice.

JoAnn loved music, education, reading (Etienne Literary group), cheerleading (high school/college), church service (Relief Society leader & many other callings), civic service (adult literary training), hard work (managing Joe's office), sports, and Joe.

JoAnn served a medical mission with her husband as Area Medical Advisors in the Philippines, where she loved everyone she met. She was BYU's biggest fan. She and Joe were basketball & football ticket holders for over 40 years.

JoAnn is survived by husband Joseph Robert Armstrong; siblings, Lynn, Eric, Rob, Stan and Lausanne; children, Nancy Nielsen; Brad Armstrong (Carolyn); Holly Blomquist (Troy); Kristen Benshoff (Dan) and Nikki Plowman (Brad); 21 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren.

JoAnn's life was one of selfless service towards family, friends, and strangers alike. She had an infectious smile and keen interest in every person she met, truly caring about the details of others' lives.

A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she passed away on June 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Edgemont 8th Ward Chapel, 3050 Mojave Lane, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30-11:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019