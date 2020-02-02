Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Park 7th Ward
1155 N 1200 W
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
South chapel of the Rose Park 7th Ward
1155 N 1200 W
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
South chapel of the Rose Park 7th Ward
1155 N 1200 W
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Salt Lake City Cemetery
200 N St E
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Smullin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn D. Smullin


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn D. Smullin
1942 ~ 2020
Born January 6, 1942 as JoAnn Carol Draney to George Glen Draney and Loretta Lorraine Proctor in Ogden, Utah. She was a 1960 graduate of Ben Lomond High School in Ogden. She attended Stevens Henager College and graduated from the Secretarial Finishing Course in 1961, with recognition in a "Shorthand Speed Award". She attended Weber State University, University of Utah, Brigham Young University, and Strayer College in Washington D.C.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 5th, at 1155 N 1200 W, SLC, UT in the south chapel of the Rose Park 7th Ward from 11:00am. Guests arriving early will have an opportunity for viewing from 9:30am-10:45am. An evening viewing is also available at the Rose Park 7th Ward on Tuesday, February 4th, from 6-8pm. Following funeral service, interment and grave dedication will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N St E, SLC, UT.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -