|
|
JoAnn Hawkins
May 6, 1929 - Feb 15, 2020
Our loving mother JoAnn McAllister Hawkins, passed peacefully on February 15, 2020 in Bountiful, UT from this life to those waiting on the other side of eternity. JoAnn was the first born of Richard Bernell and LuZene Wilkinson McAllister on May 6, 1929 in Kanab, UT. She married Dale R Hawkins in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on August 30, 1950. Preceded in death by Dale, her husband of 52 years. She is survived by her children Melodee (JR) Westmoreland, Dale (Tami) Hawkins, Sharon (Loren) Simnitt, Mary (Mike) Hammon, Carolyn (Rick) Scheese, Rebecca (Rich) Bond, Joseph (Julie) Hawkins, Elaine (Matt) Smith, and Sylvia (David) Panter, 47 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. The family appreciates the tender loving care shown by Waikoloa Assisted Living in Bountiful, Utah Home Health and Hospice, and all family and friends who pitched in to help Mom since our father's death in 2003.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Kaysville 4th Ward, 875 E. 200 No, Kaysville. Friends may visit family Friday, February 28th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 12 to 12:45 same location. For a full obituary see www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 26, 2020