JoAnn Monroe
1942 - 2020
JoAnn Jensen Monroe, 77, passed away peacefully Jan. 24, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born Sept. 30, 1942 in Salt Lake City to Harry Jensen and June Jensen Johnson. She graduated from Granger High class of 1960.
JoAnn loved her family and friends and enjoyed scrapbooking, crafts, bus tours, and Nintendo games.
Married the love of her life, Jim Monroe on Dec. 20, 1963. JoAnn retired after more than 25 years from the Granite School District, where she made many life long friends that quickly became part of her family.
JoAnn is survived by husband, Jim Monroe; sons, Mike (Mona) and Bruce (Tauni Ford); daughter-in-law, Nicole Goodwill; grandchildren, Chris, Tavish, and Kylie; and great grandchildren, Kaige, Taysee, and Kylo.
Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and June Jensen; sister, Claudia; and brother Alan.
JoAnn will be forever in our hearts and missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
A viewing for family and friends will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A graveside service will be at the South Jordan Cemetery located 10630 South 1055 West, South Jordan, Utah following the viewing. To leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020