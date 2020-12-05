JoAnn Neilson Steinagel beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend returned to her Heavenly Father on December 1, 2020.
JoAnn was born on July 26th, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Kenneth Neilson and Thelma Pearl Delaney Neilson. Not long after her birth, her family relocated to California. JoAnn graduated from C.K. McClatchy high school in Sacramento, California in 1953, and eventually attended Brigham Young University where she received a bachelor's degree in elementary education. During this time, she also met her sweetheart John Douglas Steinagel, to whom she was sealed for time and all eternity in the Los Angeles temple in 1960. JoAnn and Doug started their family while living in Sacramento, but eventually settled in Sandy, Utah where they lived for 47 years. They were blessed with 4 children, John Jr., Jeff, James, and Jerry. JoAnn was a gifted teacher who taught in elementary school for 8 years before leaving the classroom to raise her children.
JoAnn, was a faithful and covenant member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and had a strong testimony of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. During her life JoAnn also had many opportunities to serve in callings within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
JoAnn also loved to attend the temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she and her sweetheart Doug attended there weekly for many years until her health prevented her from continuing to do so. During this time JoAnn and Doug were selected as the witness couple over 40 times!
JoAnn was known for being a loyal and dear friend. JoAnn often expressed gratitude for the wonderful friendships that she developed with her neighbors and the members of the Sandy 1st and Sandy Fairoaks Wards. She was known for making fast friends and for always trying to see the good within others. And although she struggled with her health while battling multiple sclerosis for over 40 years, she remained an eternal optimist and believed that any challenge could be endured or overcome through faith in Jesus Christ and the power of positive thinking.
JoAnn was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. JoAnn is survived by her husband Douglas Steinagel, her 4 children John Steinagel, Jeff Steinagel (Lisa), James Steinagel (Brandy), Jerry Steinagel (Gina), Her sisters Cherrine Neilson Murphy, Kay Neilson Hook, and her brother Jim Neilson (Connie). She was preceded in death by her loving parents Kenneth Neilson and Thelma Pearl Delaney Neilson
JoAnn was blessed both with wisdom and grace, and throughout her life, she served as a teacher, counselor, confidant, and support system for her family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of devoted faith and service, and her frequent expressions of love and genuine concern will be greatly missed. The family wishes to express gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Abbington Assisted Living, and Encompass Hospice for the loving and dignified manner in which they cared for JoAnn.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 7th at 11:00 AM MT at the chapel located at 1929 W 1500 N Lehi, Utah, 84043. A live YouTube video stream will also be made available for any wishing to attend the service virtually using the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpfKB3il-VsxFXG9ZHRTGRw