Joanna Woosley
1931-2019
Magna, UT-Our dearest "Jo Mama" passed away peacefully September 12, 2019. She was born April 4, 1931 to George William and Winifred Wallace Metcalf. She had a happy childhood with siblings Vivian, George and Delwin growing up in Magna, UT. She married Jim Sanborn (dec.) and raised Sherry, Vicki (dec.), and Jim (dec.) in Kearns. After many lonely years, she found happiness again, when she met and married Hal Woolsey and inherited his treasures; Dorothy (dec.), Jill (Ben), Dale (Renee), Annette (Charley), Gordon (Christina), Brian (Debbie), and Allan.Her LDS faith was important. She and Hal were sealed in the Jordan River Temple. She served various church callings, always giving them her best. She was a member of the DUP. Her great grandparents were pioneers, George Benjamin and Hannah Davis Wallace and Thomas Evans and Sarah Evans Jeremy. She was also proud of her Metcalf heritage. She will be remembered by her daughter Sherry (John) Bennett and special "grand kids".A special thanks to Hal's family for taking care of Jo since his passing. Thank you Amanda and Heidi for your special care. She will truly be missed.
A viewing will be held Tuesday evening, September 17, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary. Another viewing will be held on September 18, 2019 10:00 AM following a Graveside services at 11:30 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 15, 2019