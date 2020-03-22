|
|
JoAnne Bushnell Kjar
1933 ~ 2020
JoAnne Bushnell Kjar passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born in Flowell, Utah on June 23, 1933 to Kelleth Delbert and Elna Childs Bushnell. She was raised in Salt Lake City.
She graduated from South High School in 1951. She met her sweetheart, Perry Leonard Kjar, in Manti, Utah in 1950. They married in the Manti Temple on June 28, 1951.
JoAnne was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions throughout her life. She and Perry served a mission to the Illinois Chicago Family History Mission in 2001.
She worked for many years at Sears and JC Penney. She loved to travel, entertain, and most of all, spend time with her family.
JoAnne is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jack and Howard. She loved her family and is survived by her husband, Perry; daughters Julie Ulrich (Dave), Bonnie Davis (Charlie), and DeAnne Rogers (Scott); sister Eileen Birkes; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren...the greatest joys of her life!
A private family graveside will be held. We will have a celebration of JoAnne's life at a later date when it is safe for extended family and friends to gather together.
We would like to thank the wonderful nurses and aides from Intermountain hospice for the loving care they gave mom during the last few weeks of her life. For condolences, please visit larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2020