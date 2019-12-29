|
|
JoAnne M. Burt
1937 ~ 2019
After a valiant battle against cancer, our faithful and loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, JoAnne M. Burt (82), went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Born March 13, 1937, in Durango, CO, to father and mother, Manuel Ralph and Mary (Shone) Martinez. JoAnne graduated from West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, with the Class of 1956. She then married James E. Burt, and had 3 sons (Jeffrey, Todd, and Jason).
JoAnne's dedication to her Shepherd Jesus was the most important thing to her. JoAnne was a warm and loving person. She cared very much about the people who crossed her path. Her love of fellowship and community can be seen throughout her life in the form of her career, hobbies, and endless hours of volunteer time. She loved being around her family, and her home was the common place for many get togethers and holidays.
JoAnne is survived by her sister, Maggie "Linda" Eddy, her 3 sons; Jeffrey, Todd (Nora), Jason (Shannon), 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and in the hearts of many close friends.
Preceded in death by her father, mother, and ten siblings; Margie, Manuel, John, Levi, Gilbert, Leo, Ivan, Ray, Darlene, and Lydia.
All are welcome to visit with family on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah 84092. Funeral services will also be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens on Friday, January 3, 2020, beginning at 1:00 p.m.
A special heartfelt thank you to the staff who have become friends at Tender Care Hospice and the Wentworth at Draper. Much love and gratitude to JoAnne's very good friend Janet Hare for her love and support.
Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019