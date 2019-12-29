Home

Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 725-2109
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL
6335 Sunrise Blvd.
Citrus Heights, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL
6335 Sunrise Blvd.
Citrus Heights, CA
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens Mausoleum
1950 E. 10600 S.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Joanne (Ellen) McDonald


1932 - 2019
Joanne (Ellen) McDonald Obituary
(Ellen) Joanne McDonald
Feb 24, 1932 ~ Dec 18, 2019
(Ellen) Joanne McDonald, our sweet mom, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on December 18, 2019 in Roseville, CA, surrounded by her children. Joanne was born on February 24, 1932 in Helper, UT. Over the past few years she was burdened with various health issues that affected her body, but not her spirit. We will remember our mom for the strength, determination and fight she showed through all the medical challenges she faced. Mom set an amazing example by staying positive, happy and kind through it all. She had a beautiful soul. She was a loving mother and extremely proud of her family. Mom also loved getting together with the Carbon County crew; a close group of friends that shared many great times and adventures over the years, dating back to their childhood in Utah. She was active in her LDS church and faith and was comforted by our Heavenly Father and the knowledge that after we leave this Earth we all will be reunited in Heaven. She is the loving mother of: JoEllen Gough (Rick), Michelle Mabry, David McDonald, Kristen Hart (Jerry) and Beth McDonald; grandmother of Shawn (Sharidi), Nicholas (Nichole), Whitney (Zach), Mackenzie (Erin), Alex, Haley, and Jordan; and great-grandmother of Mason, Bailey, Gideon, Melina, Mikayla, Jade, Cody, and Cameron. Joanne was predeceased by her husband Sharon (Mac) McDonald, along with her mother, father, sisters-Carol, Betty and Joyce, and brother Jim. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 12pm - 1pm, with her funeral service commencing at 1pm, all at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA; 95610, 916-725-2109). Friends and family are also invited to attend her graveside service on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:30am at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mausoleum (1950 E. 10600 S., Sandy, UT). Online condolences may be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019
