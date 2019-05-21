Home

Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Jocelyn Diane Spendlove Steed


Jocelyn Diane Steed
1975 - 2019
Jocelyn Diane Spendlove Steed passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at her home in Sandy, Utah surrounded by loving family. She was born October 17, 1975 in Vernal, Utah to Brian W. Spendlove and Inga Ruth Ross Bowen. Her greatest joys and her universe are her 3 children, daughter Katelyn, sons Kevin and Collin.
Memorial services for Jocelyn have been held. For full obituary or to share a memory, please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News from May 21 to May 26, 2019
