Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Jocelyn Diane (Spendlove) Steed


Jocelyn Diane (Spendlove) Steed


1975 - 2019
Jocelyn Diane (Spendlove) Steed Obituary
Jocelyn Diane Steed
1975 - 2019
Jocelyn Diane Spendlove Steed passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at her home in Sandy, Utah surrounded by loving family.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road in Sandy, Utah. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to a .
For full obituary or to share a memory, please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 21, 2019
