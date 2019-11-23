Home

Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Stake Center
275 E. 500 S
Pleasant Grove,, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Stake Center
275 E. 500 S.
Pleasant Grove, UT
Jodi Lynn Mattice Winterton


1961 - 2019
Jodi Lynn Mattice Winterton Obituary
Jodi Lynn Mattice Winterton
June 5,1961 ~ Nov 19, 2019
Jodi Lynn Mattice Winterton, 58, ended her earthly journey and returned home to her Father in Heaven after a painful, prolonged battle with Crohn's Disease at the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Jodi was born on June 5, 1961 in South Laguna, CA. to Kenneth R. Mattice and Jacqueline McIntire Mattice. Jodi currently lived in Pleasant Grove, Utah and is survived by her husband, Alan G. Winterton and her children, Shantel, Kassie, and Nathan, her mother Jacqueline D. McIntire Mattice, her brother Mark R. Mattice, her sister Lisa (John) Tobler and sister Susan Bracken (Jason Sorensen), the Elliotts (Aunty Jan and Uncle Roy), along with various nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LDS Stake Center 275 E. 500 S. Pleasant Grove, Ut. A Viewing will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 in the evening 6-8 p.m. at the Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave. Provo, Utah and from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the LDS Stake Center 275 E. 500 S. Pleasant Grove, Ut. Interment will be at Sandy City Cemetery 700 E. 9000 S. Sandy, Ut. To read the full obituary and express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
