Jodi Tarbox Walser

1957 ~ 2019

Jodi Suzanne Tarbox Walser, 61, passed away while visiting her children and grandchildren in Columbus, OH on Monday, May 13, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Jon K. Walser; parents Norman C. Tarbox and Patricia (Thompson) Tarbox; sisters Terry Siebach (Bruno), Lorraine Houser (Judd), Diane Tarbox; brother Norman Tarbox (Maurie); children Kimberly Harada (Kenta), Chance Walser (Jessica), Heidi Johnson (Rodney), Spencer Walser (Amanda), Jackson Walser (Marie), and Mollie Hayes (Phillip); and 11 adoring grandchildren.

Jodi was born in Waterloo, Iowa on August 8, 1957. She grew up with her parents, three sisters and a brother in Taylorsville, Utah. She attended Cottonwood High School. In her youth and young adulthood, she enjoyed many hobbies including skiing, swimming, and playing the piano. Jodi graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's degree in Psychology.

She married Jon K. Walser November 29, 1985. They raised their family in Utah and Ohio where they were active members in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jodi held many callings in the church, but she most loved teaching the children in primary. As a young mother, Jodi taught swim lessons, piano lessons, and preschool. After raising six children, she went back to school to become a registered nurse. She was passionate about helping others, and was a nurse for more than ten years.

Nothing made Jodi happier than spending time with her grandkids. She continuously traveled the country visiting her children and grandchildren, attending every graduation, baptism, ballgame, or performance that she could.

She will be remembered for her generous and kind heart, her constant desire to serve others, and her love of children, especially her grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Taylorsville First Ward Chapel, 4845 So. Woodhaven Dr. (1365 W). The viewing will take place prior to the service from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Redwood Memorial Estate, 6500 So. Redwood Rd., West Jordan. Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.

Published in Deseret News on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary