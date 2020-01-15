Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jodie Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jodie Lynne Ortez Carpenter


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jodie Lynne Ortez Carpenter Obituary
Jodie Lynne Ortez Carpenter
August 17, 1966 ~ January 9, 2020
Jodie Lynne Ortez Carpenter passed away peacefully January 9, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Jodie was born to John Ortez and Vicki Anderson in Murray, Utah.
She married Richard Carpenter and had four children: Richard Jr., Lacey (Kameron), Traves (Shantell) and Dalton. Jodie is survived by Richard; 3 children; 4 grandchildren; her dad; brothers; and sisters. She is preceded in death by her son Dalton; brother Kevin; and mother Vicki.
Jodie was a true Matriarch of the family. She was the neutral middle ground that anyone could talk to. No matter what time of day or night she would always be willing to help or listen. Jodie's true passion in life was cosmetology. She loved making everyone's day with helping them look fantastic. She was truly amazing, and she will be missed greatly!
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, where services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 12:00 noon with a viewing from 10:00am to 11:45am. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jodie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -