Jody Lynn Sorenson Sidwell Sims
1962~2020
Island Park, ID-Jody Sims of Island Park, Idaho, died September 13, 2020 at the Idaho Falls East Regional Hospital. Jody was born May 1, 1962 in San Rafael, California to G. Paul and Sylvia Sorenson. She was raised in a loving family with four sisters: JoAnn, Julie, JaNae and Jenifer. Jody married Michael Leland Sidwell on August 29, 1986. Together they formed and operated a number of business endeavors. On October 26, 2002, Michael was killed in a tragic automobile accident in Centerville, Utah. Jody worked hard as a single mom for many years. Through Jody's work, she met Patrick Sims, and they were married on March 21, 2008 in Farmington, Utah. They lived in Centerville for a number of years and then moved to Island Park. Jody and Pat loved the grandeur of the Island Park caldera.
Jody graduated from Viewmont High School and continued her education at Utah State University. In her youth, she was a skilled gymnast and drill team participant. While growing up, when her family lived in Phoenix, Arizona, she loved performing in water ballet.
In Jody's work career, she held many professional certificates. During her professional years, she served as Human Resource Director for Triumph Aerospace and Kinross Gold Corporation. Kinross had operations in Russia and from Alaska to Chile in South America. Jody visited all these mining operations regularly and loved her work, travel and the many friends she made.
Jody was especially gifted in interior decorating and in making beautiful floral arrangements. Her homes were always warm, friendly and beautiful. She was indeed a "do it well" person.
Jody is survived by her husband, Pat, her son, Michael, her granddaughter, Rozae, her parents, Paul and Sylvia and her four sisters: JoAnn Fisher (Boyd), Julie Cluff, JaNae Ravsten (Zane) and Jenifer Janes (Robert). Jody was deeply loved by her family and many dear friends. Jody's son, Michael Paul Sidwell, and his daughter, Rozae Sidwell, were the pride, joy and love of her life.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Centerville City Cemetery. An online guest book is available at Farmington@RussonMortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
in Jody's name.