May 16, 1955 - May 5, 2019

On Sunday, May 5 of 2019, our beloved father, Joe Dilley, passed away to be reunited with his parents in a more peaceful place. Shortly after, on the evening of May 6, 2019, his sister Annie was reunited with

them.

Joe leaves behind two daughters, Kelsie Dilley Riley (Miranda) and Lizzy Dilley (Alex), as well as a lifetime companion, Jacqueline Gifford-Dilley. He is also survived by two sisters, Jennifer and Sharon, and one brother, John. Many puppies that adored him (Biff, Hercules, Maddie, and Sadie) are also mourning the loss of him, as well as many other family members and friends.

Joe was always a very caring, loving person. He would always go out of his way to help anyone whenever possible, and up until his last moments was thinking about everyone but himself. To maintain this great characteristic of our daddy, please, in lieu of flowers, make a donation to any Utah no kill

animal sanctuary.

An open house celebration of life will be held at Murray Park (Pavillion 4) on Sunday May 19, 2019 from 1:00 - 5:00 PM.

Published in Deseret News on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary