Joe F Romero

1925 ~ 2019

Joe F (Phil) Romero, age 94, of Taylorsville, UT, passed peacefully on July 4, 2019. He was a kind, compassionate and beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Joe was born to Federico and Matilde (Gallegos), on May 20, 1925, in Chacon, NM. He married Theresa Romero and they raised 8 children in Bingham and Sandy, UT.

He leaves as his legacy 8 children: Phil Romero (Maggie), Roy Romero, Richard Romero (Maria), Edward Romero, James Romero, Jackie Languet, Therese Romero and Melinda Romero.

He is survived by his sister Eulalia Pando. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Fred Romero, brothers Amado and Alfonso, sisters Celina, Adela and Maggie.

Joe was a veteran of the U.S Army during World War II, where he served in the South Pacific. He was a dedicated employee for Kennecott Copper Corp. for 37 years until he retired in 1974. Joe was a lifelong Utah Jazz fan.

A Viewing and Rosary are scheduled for Tuesday, July 9th at 7 p.m. at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church at 4914 S 2200 W, Salt Lake City, UT. A funeral mass will be held at the same location on Wednesday, July 10th beginning at 12 noon. A reception will follow at the Church Reception Center. Father Jan will officiate the ceremony. The family especially thanks Melinda, Rusty and Terry for their devoted and loving care of Joe over the past several years. His final resting place will be at Midvale Cemetery by his longtime partner Alice Wilkins.

Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019