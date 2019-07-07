Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church
4914 S 2200 W
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church
4914 S 2200 W
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Romero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe F. Romero


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe F Romero
1925 ~ 2019
Joe F (Phil) Romero, age 94, of Taylorsville, UT, passed peacefully on July 4, 2019. He was a kind, compassionate and beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Joe was born to Federico and Matilde (Gallegos), on May 20, 1925, in Chacon, NM. He married Theresa Romero and they raised 8 children in Bingham and Sandy, UT.
He leaves as his legacy 8 children: Phil Romero (Maggie), Roy Romero, Richard Romero (Maria), Edward Romero, James Romero, Jackie Languet, Therese Romero and Melinda Romero.
He is survived by his sister Eulalia Pando. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Fred Romero, brothers Amado and Alfonso, sisters Celina, Adela and Maggie.
Joe was a veteran of the U.S Army during World War II, where he served in the South Pacific. He was a dedicated employee for Kennecott Copper Corp. for 37 years until he retired in 1974. Joe was a lifelong Utah Jazz fan.
A Viewing and Rosary are scheduled for Tuesday, July 9th at 7 p.m. at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church at 4914 S 2200 W, Salt Lake City, UT. A funeral mass will be held at the same location on Wednesday, July 10th beginning at 12 noon. A reception will follow at the Church Reception Center. Father Jan will officiate the ceremony. The family especially thanks Melinda, Rusty and Terry for their devoted and loving care of Joe over the past several years. His final resting place will be at Midvale Cemetery by his longtime partner Alice Wilkins.
www.goffmortuary.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now