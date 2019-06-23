Joel Larnel Miller

1936 ~ 2019

Joel Larnel Miller of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away peacefully with a smile on his face Monday, June 17, 2019, at the age of 82 as he joined his loved ones. Joel was born in Afton, Wyoming, on September 4, 1936, to Samuel Art Miller and Laraine Bollwinkel Miller. Joel grew up on the family dairy farm and was a wild child at heart, owning his first Harley Davidson at age 12. Joel later married JennyLynn Child and moved to Salt Lake City, where he was employed by the city, worked for Kennecott and eventually landed his dream job as a police officer. Together, JennyLynn and Joel had seven children. Joel and JennyLynn later divorced and he married Marsha Humphreys (divorced) and had two more children.

Joel loved to spend time in the great outdoors, fishing and hunting, and eventually picked up the hobby of painting the beautiful memories of nature he held so dear to his heart. A "people person," he relished sharing his artwork and also enjoyed telling stories to anyone who would listen.

He leaves behind his children Vicky, Connie (Jay), DeNice (Dan), Jenell, Joan (Kevin), Michael, Cody and Shea; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel Ardmore Miller and Dawna Loraine Bollwinkel Miller, daughter Brenda, brothers Darville, Robert Glen and sister Sherryn Estepp Davis.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the many caregivers and friends who looked after Joel. There will be a private family service for him in celebration of his life. We ask those who knew him to honor his memory by passing along a kind word or deed to your loved ones - or as Dad would say, "Have some fun!"

Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary