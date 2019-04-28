Home

Joel Lynn Terry

Joel Lynn Terry Obituary
Joel Lynn Terry (J.L.)
July 3, 1956 - April 19, 2019
Joel was born to Joseph Chad Terry and Lois Willes Terry on July 3, 1956. He passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2019.
Joel was an accomplished licensed journey man in the sprinkler industry. He also worked at Hill Field and Gus Paulos Chevrolet. In his later years he entertained families and children in his Santa suit.
J.L. graduated from Kearns High School in 1974. He was the life of the party, always "Mr. Fun". He had many friends who he loved and would do anything for.
He is survived by his parents, siblings, Doug, Craig, Lisa; sons, Travis and Trey; grandchildren, Tavia, Tanner and Peyton, great grandchild, Rowan, previous spouses, Sherri Flanders, Trena Olson and Joan Farmer.
The family will celebrate Joel's life at a later date.
J.L. will be missed!
Online condolences www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 28, 2019
