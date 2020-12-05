Johanna Margaret Hodges Mathews

1934-2020

Our Beloved Johanna Margaret Hodges Mathews has left this Earthly world, on November 30th, 2020. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 26th, 1934, she was 86 years old. She has finally been reunited in heaven with her loved ones; her parents Arthur Allen and Margaret Noorda Hodges; her brothers, Arthur Jr (Sonny),and Gaylen Hodges; and her beloved granddaughter Brittney Mathews, whom she missed very dearly. Margaret was a very compassionate, kind person, whom loved and cared for all children, whether it was her own or not. She had twelve children of her own plus took in over one hundred, seventy-five foster children into her home. She had a very big heart, was a great cook, loved animals, and her family. As she is with our Heavenly Father, she temporally leaves behind her eternal husband Clifford Dayle Mathews of 68 years of marriage; her twelve children, Joana Bawden (Tim), Judy Allen (Lamont), Mary Erickson (Brent), Dalelene Brown (Les), Allen Mathews (Gaby), Sally Mathews, Clifford Mathews (Kim), Kevin Mathews (Julene), Teresa Dumas (Larry), Dan Mathews (Kim), David Mathews and Jason Mathews (Jennie). Also she will be very missed by over 45 grandchildren and over 40 great grandchildren with more on the way.

A viewing from 6 pm to 8 pm, will be held on the evening of Sunday December 6th, at the Larkin Mortuary in Riverton. On December 7th, another viewing will be held one hour prior to the memorial services at 12pm. In conclusion, a burial will be held at the South Jordan Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store