1/1
Johanna Margaret Mathews
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johanna Margaret Hodges Mathews
1934-2020
Our Beloved Johanna Margaret Hodges Mathews has left this Earthly world, on November 30th, 2020. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 26th, 1934, she was 86 years old. She has finally been reunited in heaven with her loved ones; her parents Arthur Allen and Margaret Noorda Hodges; her brothers, Arthur Jr (Sonny),and Gaylen Hodges; and her beloved granddaughter Brittney Mathews, whom she missed very dearly. Margaret was a very compassionate, kind person, whom loved and cared for all children, whether it was her own or not. She had twelve children of her own plus took in over one hundred, seventy-five foster children into her home. She had a very big heart, was a great cook, loved animals, and her family. As she is with our Heavenly Father, she temporally leaves behind her eternal husband Clifford Dayle Mathews of 68 years of marriage; her twelve children, Joana Bawden (Tim), Judy Allen (Lamont), Mary Erickson (Brent), Dalelene Brown (Les), Allen Mathews (Gaby), Sally Mathews, Clifford Mathews (Kim), Kevin Mathews (Julene), Teresa Dumas (Larry), Dan Mathews (Kim), David Mathews and Jason Mathews (Jennie). Also she will be very missed by over 45 grandchildren and over 40 great grandchildren with more on the way.
A viewing from 6 pm to 8 pm, will be held on the evening of Sunday December 6th, at the Larkin Mortuary in Riverton. On December 7th, another viewing will be held one hour prior to the memorial services at 12pm. In conclusion, a burial will be held at the South Jordan Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Burial
South Jordan Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
3688 W. 12600 S.
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-4850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Mortuary - Riverton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved