John A. Davison
1931 - 2019
John was born in Moose Jaw, Canada but came to the USA when 2 years old and became a US citizen when his father was naturalized. He grew up in the Midwest, graduated from East Orange High School in New Jersey. Following graduation from Sterling College (BS in Chemistry) he served 4 years in the USAF as a Russian linguist. After discharge, he married the former Janet DeSee and they had 3 children. They later divorced.
John worked his entire career in the health care industry, the majority spent with Parke-Davis and various divisions of Warner Lambert. He earned an MBA from St. Mary's of CA and closed his career as a Vice President and General Manager for a Sorenson Company.
His hobbies included camping, photography, cooking (at which he excelled), and golfing which he did enthusiastically although poorly. John was a professionally trained Bass Baritone and sang everything from opera to church music.
In 1989, John married Mary Jean Smith Lackmann, an operatic soprano, church musician and vocal instructor. Together they served as vocal soloists in a number of churches. He and Mary Jean loved to travel and visited 6 of the 7 continents. Favorite spots include the Amazon jungle, St. Petersburg, Russia (he retained his Russian language fluency) and the islands of the South Pacific.
He is survived by his wife, two children: Gary (Cathy) Davison and Joan (Bob) Konsdorf, 4 grandchildren: John and Rachael Budnick, Dawn Anne and Christina Jo Davison, siblings Ruth Bloor, Liz (Jerry) Holscher and brother Alex (Esther) Davison. Preceded in death by his daughter Sherrill Budnick.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Hilltop United Methodist Church, 985 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT. A reception will be held after the services.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019