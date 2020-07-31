1932 ~ 2020
On July 27, 2020 our Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather John Alma Clawson passed from this life surrounded by his family, to be with his eternal companion, our mother Annette. Dad was born May 26, 1932 in Pocatello, Idaho to George Christiansen Clawson and Ethel Viola Jensen Clawson. Dad lived a full life filled with experiences that made him a charitable and a successful person. In his youth, Dad was a quiet and obedient boy. Lasting friendships were made throughout his school years at Roosevelt Grade School, Franklin Junior High, and Pocatello High School where he graduated in 1950. He also attended Idaho State College. During the Korean War Dad joined the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California. After basic training, Dad returned to Pocatello with an unexpected leave of two weeks at which time he and Mom were married for time and eternity on June 1, 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple. He and his beautiful bride were married for sixty-seven years. After his service with the Navy, he and Mother returned home to Pocatello where he continued his education at Idaho State College. During his college experience he excelled in debate, being chosen outstanding debater three years in a row. He was President of Phi Kappa Delta, an honorary organization devoted to inter-collegiate speech activities. He was also the 1958 Junior Chamber of Commerce Young Man of the Year. Dad graduated from Idaho State College in 1960 with a degree in business. Dad's career in business began at Idaho Bank & Trust in 1957. He was the first trainee in the management training program of IB&T. During his career at IB&T, he was head of the real estate department, eventually becoming Senior Vice President and member of the board of directors. He left IB&T after twenty years and started his own business in Salt Lake City as partner/owner and CEO of The Bradford Group West, Inc. Twelve years later he formed his own company, The Clawson Group, as owner and CEO in Salt Lake City. He retired in 1996. During Dad's retirement years, he and Mom enjoyed traveling, especially in the motor home where they wintered in Desert Hot Springs, California.
Dad's civic duties included: President of Alameda Kiwanis; Governor of Kiwanis International Utah/Idaho district; President of Idaho State University alumni; Board member of the Red Cross and United Way campaigns as well as the Pocatello Downtown Development Corporation; and board member of the Idaho Housing authority appointed by Governor Cecil Andrus. Dad was a man of leadership and integrity. He dedicated his life to church callings and those he served. He was Bishop of the 28th and 36th wards in Pocatello; the high council in the Alameda Stake; Stake President of the Pocatello Idaho University Stake; First Counselor of the Murray, Utah Little Cottonwood Stake; stake missionary and ward mission leader; served a mission with his wife to the England, London Mission; and was an ordinance worker at the Jordan River Temple. Preceded in death by his wife, parents, three brothers, a sister, and a great granddaughter. Survived by his children: John Jr. (Ann), Rebecca Pincock (Richard) Jane Munson (Craig), Cynthia Davies (Kirk), Elizabeth Nielson (Adonis), and Chris.
Special thanks to the staff of Legacy House Taylorsville, An Amazing Medical Group, and Inspiration Hospice. Private family funeral services will be August 1, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck, Idaho. Dedication of the grave at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho at approximately 3:15 pm. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com