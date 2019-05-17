John Andrew White passed away May 14, 2019, ending his long and courageous battle with Alzheimers.

John was born the sixth child of nine to Don E. and Anne C. White on February 22, 1944. He graduated from West High. He then attended the University of Utah and played on the U of U football team. John joined the Utah National Guard and was a member of the 19th Special Forces as a Green Beret. He was called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Brazil mission where he served in Rio De Janeiro and Sao Paulo. He learned to love the people and the country and was able to return twice to Brazil before he could not travel anymore.

He returned to the University of Utah and graduated with a degree in Political Science and a masters in Special Education. He met his wife Lorraine Petersen White at a LDSSA dance. They celebrated their 51st anniversary this year.

John was instrumental in beginning the first Seminary program for the Special Needs/Resource students at Columbus Community Center and Hartvigsen. He loved teaching and working with the students. He taught for 38 years ending his career at Eastmont Middle School. He also served as a chaplain at the Utah State Prison and various group homes in the valley.

He was an active member of the Church serving in many capacities. He especially liked working with the youth of the ward. We are grateful that none of them were seriously hurt in all the crazy adventures they had together at scout camps, outings to the west desert and Wilson Hot Springs. He loved the gospel and shared it with anyone that would listen. He was an example to many.

John is survived by his wife Lorraine, four sons Adam (Joan), Daniel, Nathan, and Jeff (Stephanie). His amazing grandchildren Austin, Sydney, Milan, Parker and Connor. He is also survived by his sister Kay Lee and brother Michael (Deanne).

He is preceded in death by his angelic grandchildren Brittany, Cooper and Whitney, his parents, brothers Don, Dick, Bob, Fred and Jeff and a sister Barbara.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Garden Heights North building at 2220 East Fisher Lane (2935 S.), Salt Lake City, Utah at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held at the Garden Heights North building Sunday evening between 6:00 and 7:00 and Monday morning from 10:00-10:30 prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the care centers that took care of John with compassion and kindness.

Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com



