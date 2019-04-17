Services Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road Sandy , UT 84092 (801) 571-2771 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road Sandy , UT 84092 View Map Viewing 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM Mountain Oaks Ward 11570 S. Wasatch Blvd Sandy , UT View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Mountain Oaks Ward 11570 S. Wasatch Blvd Sandy , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for John Biesinger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Biesinger

1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers John Biesinger

1958 - 2019

John Robin Biesinger, Jr. (1958-2019) returned home honorably to our Loving Heavenly Father on April 14, 2019, after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. Born to Robin and Bonnie Biesinger in Salt Lake City on April 8th, 1958, John was the oldest of six children.

From a very young age, John had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to prank his close friends and siblings, sometimes resulting in an apology to teachers demanded by his mother. His light heart and sense of humor carried him through life's challenges, including his battles with cancer - about which John would often joke optimistically that the "doctors have been wrong before." John was an accomplished pianist and trombonist. From childhood, he loved music and entertainment. From Nessun Dorma in Turandot to The Sound of Music on stage or screen, John appreciated and shared his love for music with his family. Music influenced, inspired, and motivated him in every aspect of life.

John was born into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a testimony from a young age. When he was called on a mission, John was asked to serve in the only place his grandparents didn't want him to go: Japan. Within a month of being in the Tokyo South mission, John's love for the Japanese people, culture, and language only grew. He dreaded the end of his mission in Japan so much that he extended not only his mission, but devoted his life's work to the Japanese people and the Gospel. He returned to Japan over 70 times throughout his life. In his church community, John served faithfully, including as a counselor in the bishopric, in many capacities in Boy Scouts, as ward choir director, young men's leader, and most recently, ward historian. John always accepted callings in the church with gravity, determination, and joy. Upon returning home from his mission, John was able to work at the MTC while attending BYU, helping to train and teach new missionaries the Japanese language. After some time, he received a postcard from a Japanese friend with the words "Laie Beach," and the message, "Hawaii is calling you," written across the postcard. Two weeks later, John was living on Oahu and registering for classes at BYU Hawaii. As a student there, John thoroughly enjoyed working as a canoe boy at the Polynesian Cultural Center. BYU Hawaii is also where he met his beautiful wife of 34 years, Tamie Ikeda.

Following marriage, John decided to start his own international student exchange company through which he brought Japanese and Chinese students to the beautiful state of Utah. John was highly motivated and had a strong work ethic, so much so that he was able to continue working through February 2019. Over his 30 plus years of work, John brought thousands of students to Utah. Being a business owner allowed John to include his three children, Sarah, Julie, and Johnny, on his business trips from a young age. As a family, they have traveled many times together across Southern Utah, California, and Japan. John even included his grandchildren in travels with students. Kayla, Eva, Audrey, Marcus, Ruby, and Sadie loved going to Disneyland with their Grandpa! And John loved including his family - especially his precious grandchildren - on his adventures. John's grandchildren were his motivation for living and wanting to win his battle with cancer - though he understood and accepted that Heavenly Father was in charge of his life's plan.

The family would like to thank Dr. Litton and his team of medical professionals, as well as Inspiration Hospice, for their loving care and support of our beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend.

John is survived by his wife Tamie; children Sarah Karl (Romar), Julie Phillips (Gregory), and Johnny Biesinger; grandchildren Kayla Karl, Eva Karl, Marcus Karl, Audrey Phillips, Ruby Phillips, Sadie Phillips, and George Phillips; his parents Robin and Bonnie Biesinger; his siblings Cathy Shurtleff (Michael), Cindy Ray (Michael), Kelly Diederich (Daniel), Bill Biesinger (Hiroko), and David Biesinger (Loralyn); and his faithful, best friend, Buddy.

A viewing will be held Friday, April 19th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. On Saturday, April 20th, please join us for a viewing and funeral service at the Mountain Oaks Ward, 11570 S. Wasatch Blvd, Sandy, where the viewing will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. also at the church. Interment will take place at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries