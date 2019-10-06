|
|
1939 ~ 2019
John "Jack" Bollow, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away winning his battle with Alzheimer's Disease on September 29th, 2019. He was born on March 29th, 1939 in Downers Grove, Illinois. He received a B.A. in English at the University of Utah, where he met his wife, Pam Kesler and was an active member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Jack and Pam later had two wonderful boys and a love affair that continued for over 50 years.
Jack's career included being the head of Public Affairs for all of the Western states for U.S. Steel and was a Chief Lobbyist for local, State, and Federal affairs. Jack served as President of the Utah Manufacturer's Association and was very involved in the Rotary Club. He later enjoyed many years selling Real Estate winning both Rooky and Realtor of the Year. He also loved spending time on the golf course at the Salt Lake Country Club with beloved friends and family, where he was often heard laughing and making others smile. Jack had a passion for animals and spent many of his last days in the loving company of his two dogs and cat.
Jack is survived by his wife, Pam and two sons Eric (Kelly) and Rusty (Susan). He is also survived by four beautiful grandchildren, Sierra, Bridger, Nash, and River. The family would like to give special thanks to Mandy Miller and Hospice Utah for their loving care and kindness. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019