1931 ~ 2020
John Boyd Nielsen, 88, of Lehi, Utah, passed away April 14, 2020, after a lifetime of service and dedication to his family and his faith.
Born August 26, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pa., to loving parents John "Jack" Nielsen, an electrical sales engineer and the son of Danish immigrants, and homemaker Louise Carlisle, Dad was the older brother to younger sisters Glennae, Nanette and Marva. An active childhood was spent swimming, biking, roller skating and playing sports in Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh and Philadelphia) and Maryland (Baltimore and Hagerstown). At age 11 the family moved to Alhambra, Calif., where Dad remained an active teenager and excelled at basketball. As a 15-year-old he made an adventurous two-week, nearly 700-mile bicycle ride from Alhambra to Salt Lake City in the summer of 1947 with best friend Reid Williamson. His basketball skills earned him an athletic scholarship to Brigham Young University after graduation from Alhambra High School in 1949.
Forty-four years of marriage to Candace Dowdle Nielsen were celebrated earlier this month, a union that was sealed in the Mesa Arizona Latter-day Saint Temple. Over four-plus decades by each other's side, Dad and Mom raised a family then traveled the world together serving others.
The lasting legacy of Dad's life is his service to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, whether in leadership callings, foreign assignments or volunteer missionary positions. As a young man, he served a mission in his family's ancestral home of Denmark. While raising a family (and working professionally for the Church), Dad served in several bishoprics, including twice as bishop (in Sonoma, Calif. and Highland, Utah). Respected for his integrity and work ethic, upon his retirement the Church put Dad's expertise in finance and bookkeeping to use across the globe. He spent 24 years accepting assignments in eight different countries on four continents and Hawaii. Dad served alongside Mom in Argentina, Australia (twice), England (three times), Germany, Hawaii, New Zealand, Sweden, and Washington D.C. Following their service away from home, Dad served with Mom in their hometown as temple workers at the Mount Timpanogos Temple.
Our devoted patriarch was grandfather to 27 and great-grandfather to three, and an avid fan of any and all performances and sporting events involving his family. A tireless and dedicated genealogist, Dad spent thousands of hours working on family histories. Gardening brought him joy, as did passionately following BYU sports with Mom.
As a young serviceman, Dad served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany following his Latter-day Saint mission to Denmark. A CPA by profession, and 1958 graduate of the University of Utah, Dad spent the latter part of his professional career working as the V.P. and Controller for Utah International Inc. in San Francisco, and as Financial Controller for The Church of Jesus Christ 0f Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City.
Dad is survived by wife Candace; three sisters, Glennae (Don) Fielden, Nanette (Merrill) Beckstead and Marva Blalock; eight children: Steve (Lynell), Barbara Nielsen, Scott (Tonya), Heather (McKay) Hansen, Cliff (Michelle), Heath (Deena), Ryan (Laurel), and Tiffany (Rich) Bassett; 27 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Dad was preceded in death by both parents and first wife Grethe Johansson.
A public viewing will be held Monday, April 20, from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. at Anderson and Son's Mortuary in American Fork, followed by a small private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the General Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020