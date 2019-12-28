|
John Bruce Anderson born March 16, 1937 in Salt Lake City, UT died peacefully on Christmas Day 2019. John battled health challenges in recent years including Parkinson's disease. He was surrounded by loved ones and passed holding the hands of his beloved wife. John was raised in Salt Lake City growing up in the avenues and attended East High School and the University of Utah. He was born to John Foster Anderson and June Moore Anderson. John married and was sealed to Carlene Schwab of Afton, WY in the Salt Lake Temple on September 23, 1960. Together they raised 6 children, 3 sons and 3 daughters. At the time of his passing they have 24 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. John loved playing and coaching basketball, working with many of the youth teams at church. John served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to London, England. He loved his mission; it shaped the rest of his life. He served in many callings in the Church, spending many years teaching Sunday School, which he dearly loved. John loved the people he was able to serve during a season as Bishop of the Highland View 2nd Ward. John and Carlene served 18 months in the Singapore Mission from 2000 to 2002. They served one year in Karachi Pakistan and 6 months in East Malaysia. That was a wonderful experience they enjoyed together, serving the people of those countries. John loved Yellowstone. It was a love born from spending the summer there in 1947 with his family when his Dad worked in West Yellowstone. A few months later John's Father passed away when John was 10. He longed for the opportunity to reunite with his Dad. We are confident there has been a sweet reunion with his parents. John retired from Proctor & Gamble after working 33 years as a marketing representative. He worked hard to provide for his family and took great pride in doing any job well. John loved to garden, and in his retirement spent countless hours in the yard. He loved to read and share what he learned. John's greatest joy and pleasure came from his family. We know that joy continues as he has reunited with those who have gone before and while he watches over those still here. We are sure he is busy doing missionary work again. He loved his Savior and the restored gospel. John is survived by his wife of 59 years Carlene, children David (Debbie) Anderson, Sharon Anderson, Julie (Mark) Omer, Steven (Laurie) Anderson, Scott (Lisa) Anderson, Lara (Matt) Pyper, 24 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and his brother Jerrold (Myrna) Anderson. John is preceded in death by his Mother and Father and an older half-brother Joel Avon Tate, Jr.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 30th at 12:00 p.m. at the Canyon Rim Stake Center, 3051 South 2900 East. Friends and family are invited to visit Sunday evening 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the church Monday morning 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment: Salt Lake City Cemetery. Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 28, 2019