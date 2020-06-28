1944 ~ 2020

John's Gone

John Buma passed away peacefully at home on June 21st with his family by his side. Born December 31st, 1944 to LeGrand Buma and Marietta Vanden Akker Buma. Graduated from Olympus High. Served honorably in the Navy. Married Janet Lowry in 1971. John is survived by his wife, Janet, children Tamra (Duane) Lems, Kelly (Jason) Anderson, grandchildren Mary (Adam), Taylor, Kassidy and Kyle and 1 great grandchild Quinn.

In lieu of a memorial service John requested that we don't mourn his passing but celebrate his life by pouring a drink of your choice and having a toast in his honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store