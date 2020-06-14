John Burt McKeever
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1939 ~ 2020
John Burt McKeever was born March 11, 1939 in Muncie IN to Harold and Margaret McKeever. He enjoyed being a kid in Muncie, roaming the town on his bike and playing sports until dark. His family and childhood friends continued to be an important part of his life right up to the end. Once a Bearcat, always a Bearcat!
College days were spent at Earlham College in Richmond IN, leading to a degree in Economics. After college he enlisted before he would have been drafted in the army. Fort Polk was not his favorite place, but he was a good soldier and was honorably discharged after six years. He hitchhiked to San Francisco and found work at Union Carbide. That work transferred him to Portland OR and Salt Lake City UT. Salt Lake was a wonderful place to live so John chose to quit his job and work for Wasatch Service & Supply for four years before starting his own Manufacturer's Rep business. His days in Salt Lake lasted 23 years and provided many wonderful memories and life-long friends.
In 1991, it was beneficial for John to move to Denver and open a branch of his business there. The move was a good one and gave him the chance to make many more good friends. About 13 years after moving to Denver, John experienced kidney failure and was forced to retire. In 2005, at age 66, John had the unbelievable good fortune to receive a kidney transplant from a 24-year old who had died in an automobile accident in New York. At the time of death, that kidney was still going strong. John very much wanted to donate the kidney to someone else so they could be given additional years of life, but he found out than an organ can be transplanted only once. It was a mixed blessing because John wanted to die at home, and he would not have been able to do that if he had been able to donate his transplanted kidney. He was always extremely grateful to the donor's family for their gift that added fifteen years to his life.
John was always an exceedingly kind and empathetic person. His parting wish would be for everyone to try to be a little kinder and more considerate of others, showing compassion for all.
John died peacefully at home of prostate cancer on June 8, 2020. He is survived by Suzy, his wife of 52 years. At his request, there will not be a service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 13, 2020
Among John's many friends, I was fortunate to be one. His personality was contagious and he took a personal interest in everyone he met. To me, he was more a brother than just a friend. I will miss his laugh, the many conversations, and of course our adventures together through the years.
Suzy, may GOD comfort you and the memories you both shared help bring you peace.
Max and Kathy Schwartz
Friend
June 13, 2020
He had such a wonderful and caring sense of humor. He was like family to my daughters and I and will be so missed. He and Suzy always
had their door open for all. Always in our hearts.
Ann Conner Cox
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved