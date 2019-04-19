Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Paradise Wardhouse
1555 W. Lovely Road
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Paradise Wardhouse
1555 W. Lovely Road
John C. Anderson


John C. Anderson Obituary
John C. Anderson
1934 ~ 2019
Born in Moroni, Utah, February 19, 1934, to John & Ivy Anderson, John passed away April 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22nd, 11:00 a.m. at the Paradise Ward, 1555 W. Lovely Road. Viewings will be held Sunday, April 21st, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road and prior to services Monday at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2019
