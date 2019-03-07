7/22/31 ~ 3/3/2019

John Castleton Bryner Sr was the oldest of 8 children of Ulrich Redd and Virginia Castleton Bryner. He grew up in downtown Salt Lake City, attended East High and graduated in 1949. He served an LDS mission in England soon after. In 1953 he married Jo Ann Peterson. He was deployed to the Korean War from 1953-1954 and served in Japan as a typist.

He and Jo Ann had 4 children: Barbara (Stephen) Shaw, the late Karen Livingston, the late John (Jennifer) Bryner Jr, and Mark (Bret Marshall) Bryner.

John graduated from the University of Utah in 1962 with a PhD in Physics. He moved his family to Los Angeles, where he worked for Rockwell as a physicist for many years. He was a gifted physics teacher and over the years held positions teaching physics, math and astronomy. After retirement, he and Jo Ann moved to Europe where he taught math at various military bases from 1992-1994.

John's hobbies were focused on everything mechanical. He could fix anything: cars, radios, clocks, vacuums, you name it. He enjoyed taking stuff apart, figuring out how it works and putting it back together. He tuned pianos in his spare time and was an avid musician.

He enjoyed being involved with the LDS church and gave 100% to his various callings. John was good husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by 6 siblings, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

After Jo Ann's death in 2003, he met and married Reba Faye Hoover in 2008. She preceded him in death in 2018.

Services will be held on Saturday March 9th at the Cascade 1st Ward, 481 East Center Street, Orem UT). A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30am, followed by the funeral at 11:00. Lunch will be provided for family after. Interment will be in the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N Street East, Salt Lake City, 84103. Military Honors to be performed by Salt Lake County Veterans of Foreign Wars. Memories may be shared, and condolences offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com

